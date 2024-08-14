AIIMS Madurai: Out of 183 sanctioned faculty positions, only 53 appointed

CHENNAI: After the protests by students of AIIMS Madurai over the lack of facilities in the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital in April, a central committee was sent for inspection. And now, smart classrooms have been set up for two batches.

However, the campus’ civil work would be completed only in October 2026, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that there was a delay in receiving funds from JICA. “Officials have said that the funds will be released based on the progress of work. Also, faculty positions at the institution remain vacant by more than 50%,” he added.

Out of the 183 sanctioned faculty positions at AIIMS Madurai, only 53 have been appointed. As many as 911 non-faculty positions including residents, nurses, paramedical staff and others, have been sanctioned but only 43 positions have been filled. Officials from the State Health Department claimed that it was most likely that the “positions will be filled when the construction is nearing completion”.

Additionally, more arrangements are required for classrooms and other amenities, especially since another batch is set to join soon. The library, which did not have enough books for the students, has also been upgraded and more study materials have been added.

The ward duty of students, in surgery and the obstetrics departments, hardly has any patients. The posting of these students in other departments has already been requested to the college authorities.

These concerns were repeatedly already flagged by the protesting students earlier as they are currently accommodated at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital.

Though the authorities have given assurances that the construction work was being done at a fast pace, the first batch would complete their degree by the time AIIMS is inaugurated in Madurai.