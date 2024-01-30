AIIMS Madurai applies for environmental clearance with the state authority

CHENNAI: All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) Madurai has applied for environmental clearance with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to begin construction nearly five years after laying of foundation stone for the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Union Health Ministry has proposed establishing a new AIIMS Madurai at Thoppur under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The establishment of AIIMS Madurai involves the construction of a Hospital, Trauma Centre facilities, Medical College, residential complexes, student hostels and allied facilities.

It may be noted that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare S P Singh Baghel who inspected the AIIMS project site at Thoppur last month, said that the construction work would begin in three months and it will be completed in three years. He assured that PM Modi will inaugurate Madurai AIIMS in 2027.

"The construction cost increased by 20 per cent because of the addition of an infectious diseases block, more classrooms, and an auditorium, " Bagel said.

The block was a special feature of the AIIMS and the Union Cabinet has approved the additions, he said adding that there were initial objections from the finance ministry.

The project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan.

The revised estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,978 crore, out of which Rs 1,621 crore is to be covered by the JICA loan and balance through budgetary support.

A loan agreement with JICA was signed on March 26, 2021.