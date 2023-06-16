AIIMS-JIPMER experts to examine Senthilbalaji health

CHENNAI: A team comprising medical experts from AIIMS-JIPMER hospitals is coming to Chennai today to examine the health of Minister Senthilbalaji. The medical team would arrive in the city as requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, the government hospital in Omandurar Estate informed there was blockage in three major blood vessels of the minister post-examination.

The Minister was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) relating to the job recruitment scam during his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011-15. Dramatic events unfolded after the minister complained of chest pain.

He was taken to the multi speciality government hospital in Omandurar Estate and later was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night after HC's nod.

Sources say that the surgery is expected to be done on Friday after the specialists review his medical reports.