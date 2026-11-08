Aid farmers in crisis with full waiver: Farmers' association

PS Masilamani of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (CPI) said farmers had repeatedly protested and held several rounds of talks with ministers, demanding fulfilment of the poll promise.

He said the latest announcement had raised the allocation for crop loan waiver from Rs 2,044 crore to Rs 6,220 crore, with an additional Rs 2,842 crore sanctioned. It also covered farmers who had repaid their loans.

However, the associations had sought a minimum waiver of Rs 1 lakh covering all farmers, he said. "While the government cites financial constraints, it has failed to understand the crisis faced by farmers. Crop loan waiver is not a waste of money but an investment in food production," Masilamani said, adding that the government should honour its poll promise to farmers.