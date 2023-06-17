AICTE urges HEIs faculty members, students to take up C-DAC's bridge courses

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to utlise bridge course programme launched by Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), a premier research and development organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



AICTE advisor Mamta R Aganval, in a circular to all the vice chancellors of universities and principals of all technical colleges, said C-DAC is carrying out research and development in IT, Electronics, and associated areas.

The council's advisor stated that C-DAC centre is actively contributing in Cyber Security, Blockchain Technology, Strategic Electronics, eLearning, Software Technologies. The official said the centre is involved in research and development, Product and Solution development, Services and skilling activities.

Stating that C-DAC has unveiled reskilling and upskilling training programmes, the AICTE official said Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in association with NASSCOM is also has launched FutureSkills PRIME program for re-skilling and up-skilling of students and IT manpower for employability.

"Bridge course of 90 hour duration in online mode (recorded sessions with assignments, lab sessions, q.uizzes and online interactive sessions) is designed and offered in different emerging technologies", the AICTE advisor said under FuturSkills PRIME program of the Ministry, C-DAC is offering the following bridge courses such as Pragmatic Approach to Cyber Security, Introduction to Blockchain Technology, Introduction to 3D Printing -amp; CAD Modelling.

Accordingly, on the occasion of the "75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", C-DAC is offering discounts and also reduced the courses fee. The AICTE official urged the HEIs to disseminate the courses information and encourage faculty members, staff and students to undertake courses for their reskilling and upskilling.