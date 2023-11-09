AICTE releases approval process for the technical institutions for 2024-2027

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) releases new norms for the approval process of new institutions and existing universities for 2024-2027. In addition, the council also announced penal action in case of violation of the norms and regulations.

The approval will be given for new institutions, which are offering technical programmes in diploma, post diploma certificate, undergraduate degree, post graduate degree only through online.

Accordingly, to grant approval for establishment of a technical institution, online application on AICTE web portal through National Single Window System (NSWS) is mandatory.

The council said the existing institutions applied for closure of the institution are also eligible to apply for starting a new technical institution in the same premises in the same academic year.

The AICTE, in its guidelines for the appointment of qualified faculties in technical institutions, said the since new norms seek to enhance quality of education and skills by the involvement of academicians, scholars, practitioners, policymakers, the recruitment should be permanent.

The existing institutions shall be eligible for conversion of degree level into diploma level and vice-versa in the same specialization within the programme only.

On the penal action in case of violation of the norms, the handbook said if any Institution is found offering technical programmes without the approval of the council, it will be declared as unapproved institution and the council shall inform respective state government/ UT to initiate appropriate penal, civil, criminal action against such defaulting institutions.

Similarly, an Institution, not having qualified principal of director for a period more than 12 months shall be liable to any one or more punitive actions including no admission for one year will be given by the council till the regular persons were appointed.

The AICTE also sought feedback from the public and other stakeholders with regard to the norms of the approval process.