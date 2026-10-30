AICTE opens applications for Saraswati Scholarship

CHENNAI: AICTE has opened applications for the Saraswati Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2026-27, which provides financial assistance to eligible girl students pursuing BBA, BCA and BMS courses in AICTE-approved institutions.
The scheme was introduced in 2024-25 to encourage girl students to pursue undergraduate education in Business Administration, Computer Applications, and Management Studies.
Besides fresh applicants, students who are already beneficiaries under the scheme and are pursuing second and third years can apply for renewal.
Under the scheme, eligible students can receive a scholarship of Rs 25,000 a year for a maximum of three years. To avail the scholarship, family income should not exceed 8 lakh. A maximum of two girl children from a family are eligible for the scholarship.
AICTE has directed institutions to complete the first level of verification of the applications by January 31, 2027. The last date for the students to apply for the scholarship is February 28, 2027.
AICTE has advised eligible students to apply within the given time period and directed institutions to complete the verification process before the respective deadlines.
Detailed guidelines, eligibility conditions, frequently asked questions, and registration instructions are available on the official website, www.aicte.gov.in.