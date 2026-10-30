AICTE opens applications for Saraswati Scholarship

The scheme was introduced in 2024-25 to encourage girl students to pursue undergraduate education in Business Administration, Computer Applications, and Management Studies.

Besides fresh applicants, students who are already beneficiaries under the scheme and are pursuing second and third years can apply for renewal.

Under the scheme, eligible students can receive a scholarship of Rs 25,000 a year for a maximum of three years. To avail the scholarship, family income should not exceed 8 lakh. A maximum of two girl children from a family are eligible for the scholarship.