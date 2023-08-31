AICTE issues new guidelines for running B.E and B.Tech courses for working professionals

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued new guidelines for running B.E and B.Tech courses for working professionals this academic year.

Accordingly, the eligibility for admission to the professionals working in registered industry, organization (Central/ State) or private and public limited company besides MSMEs located within 50 Km radial distance from the institute.

The professional candidates, who want to pursue the degree courses, should have minimum one year regular full time working experience.

The guidelines further said that the timings for conduct of classes should be in the evening hours or any flexible convenient timings including weekends and holidays in alignment with timings of industry/organisation.

As per the AICTE norms, existing faculty in the institute or industry experts should be appointed to teach the professionals.

Additional remuneration would be given to the existing staff in the institution, who take classes for the professionals.

The regulations said that institutes should also devise a transparent mechanism for short listing the eligible candidates in a highly transparent manner based on merit of the qualifying examination