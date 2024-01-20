AICTE forms new rules for coaching centres, which offer competitive exams

CHENNAI: Now private coaching centres offering various study programmes including competitive examinations or academic support will have to adopt new rules with regard to registration, fees, infrastructure and curriculum.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) also issued new penalty rules and code of conduct procedures for the coaching centres.

The AICTE move to implement new guidelines to run private coaching institutions came against the backdrop of several complaints from the students and parents that the existing law is very fragile and could easily be violated.

The new rules said that coaching centers should have a website with updated details of the qualification of tutors, courses and curriculum, duration of completion, hostel facilities (if any), and the fees being charged, easy exit policy, fee refund policy, number of students undertaken coaching from the center and number of students finally succeeded in getting admission in Higher Education Institutions.

As many institutions get additional funds apart from the fees from the students, the council has asserted that the prospectus, notes and other material should be supplied by the coaching center to their enrolled students without any separate fees thereof.

Similarly, If the student had paid for the course in full and is leaving the course in the middle of the prescribed period, the student will be refunded from out of the fees deposited earlier for the remaining period, on a pro-rata basis within ten days.

With regard to infrastructure requirements, the AICTE said apart from basic amenities, the centres should ensure that CCTV cameras should be fixed wherever required and security should be well maintained. A complaint box or register should be placed at the coaching center for the students to raise a complaint. and the institution should also have a committee for redressal of complaints and grievances of students.

In connection with the code of conduct, the council the coaching center should not enroll students below 16 years of age or the student enrolment should be only after secondary school examination. Likewise, coaching centers should conduct periodic workshops and sensitization sessions regarding students' mental health in collaboration with mental health professionals.

Due to high competition and academic pressure on students, coaching centers should take steps for mental well being of the students and may conduct classes without putting undue pressure on its students.