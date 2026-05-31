AICC poll review meet triggers clash

CHENNAI: Tensions flared at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in Chennai on Saturday as supporters of two rival Congress leaders engaged in a scuffle following an inquiry into complaints of anti-party activities.
The altercation occurred while a five-member fact-finding committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee was conducting district-wise hearings into allegations of anti-party activities during the recent elections. The panel is headed by K Jayakumar.
On Saturday, the committee examined complaints related to former north Chennai east district Congress president Thiraviyam and former district president Madharma Kani.
During the hearing, supporters of the former district president reportedly alleged that funds provided by the party leadership for election-related work had not been properly distributed to party workers by the current district leadership. The allegations were placed before the AICC panel for consideration.
Following the inquiry, supporters of both leaders gathered outside the venue and entered into a heated verbal exchange. The argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation, triggering a brief commotion within the Sathyamurthy Bhavan premises.
Senior party leaders and functionaries intervened, bringing the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported.