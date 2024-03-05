AICC nipped proposal by a few in TN Cong to warm up to AIADMK: Sources

CHENNAI: The Congress high command has reportedly nipped in the bud a proposal by a section of the state Congress to ditch DMK and join hands with the AIADMK for the upcoming LS polls, miffed over alleged raw deal at the hands of the Dravidian major in seat sharing talks.

Unhappy with the initial offer of the DMK, the section is said to have briefly attempted to change alliance, which has been categorically rejected by the Congress top brass terming it a ‘mindless’ proposal.

Sources from both parties confirmed to DT Next that a section of the TNCC had proposed to the AICC to consider an alliance with the AIADMK after it felt spurned by the way the DMK seat sharing team treated them during the first round of negotiation. An influential Congress MP from the state is learnt to have suggested to his AICC bosses they could contest 16 seats as an AIADMK ally.

A highly placed Congress source confirmed that such a proposal was made by an influential MP-led group. Apparently the AICC did not bother to even briefly consider the idea deputing its general secretary KC Venugopal to reach the DMK top brass over phone to put an end to such talks. KC Venugopal is said to have reiterated the party’s commitment to settle the seat sharing talks amicably soon, ostensibly, to avoid rumours disturbing the ties with the DMK.

“It would be madness to even propose such an idea, and that too when momentum is building up after the seat sharing deals clinched with AAP and Samajwadi Party. Snapping ties over a seat or two doesn’t make sense. Alliance could be broken only because of political differences over bigger issues,” a highly placed Congress leader said.

“The DMK has finalised the seat sharing with the Left parties, IUML and KMDK. Deal is getting delayed with the VCK over demand for an additional seat and with MDMK over symbol dispute. Everything must fall in place in a couple of days,” the Congress leader added. “Some of us are already telling people that our alliance will win all 39 seats in TN. There is no logic behind such fringe groups attempting to disturb an alliance over personal dispute,” the Congress leader said.

A DMK senior said that a representative from the AICC top brass did speak to the DMK president over phone and affirming commitment for the alliance.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Coimbatore, AIADMK chief whip SP Velumani said the alliance parties of DMK have become slaves of the ruling party, hinting at alliance woes of INDIA bloc in the state.