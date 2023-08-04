AICC elicits TNCC leaders views on LS polls

CHENNAI: The national leadership of the Congress party elicited the views of its Tamil Nadu party leaders on the preparations for the Lok Sabha election. Incumbent TNCC president K S Alagiri, his predecessors, Congress legislature party leaders, MPs from the state and senior leaders from the state took part in the meeting held at the party headquarters under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

In a message posted on his oficial Twitter handle, Kharge said, “Lok Sabha election preparation meeting with @INCTamilnadu leaders reflected upon a number of critical issues. Our alliance with DMK and like minded parties remains strong. Our leaders must reach out to the people and strengthen their trust in us. People of Tamil Nadu always identify Congress party with the era of the great Kamarajar and we intend to follow his path of welfare and social justice.”

Talking to media persons after the meeting in New Delhi, Alagiri told media persons that the high command advised them to win all 40 seats, including Puducherry in the 2024 LS polls. Alleging that the BJP was causing a lot of discomfiture to the DMK because Chief Minister M K Stalin supports the Congress party and endorses Rahul Gandhi for Chief Minister. Admitting that they discussed the strategies for the LS polls, Alagiri said that he proposed a meeting at block and district level and finally state level meeting, which could be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.

Asked about the yatra of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, he said, “BJP is a paper tiger in TN. Even Annamalai lost in the previous Assembly election.” Accusing the BJP of distributing money and things to the gathering crowd, the TNCC chief said that the BJP leadership was aware that they would get some publicity if they blame the ruling party and hence they are levelling allegations against the ruling DMK.