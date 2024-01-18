AICC constitutes TNCC election committee

CHENNAI: The national high command of the Congress party has constituted an election committee for its Tamil Nadu unit for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal, in a statement, announced a 30-plus member Pradesh Election Committee headed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri to manage and oversee the affairs of the party for the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, AICC general secretary B Manickam Tagore and A Chellakumar, former TNCC presidents EVKS Elangovan, Su Thirunavukkarasar, K V Thangkabalu, several sitting MPs and senior state leaders would be part of the committee, which would also include heads of four frontal organizations as its ex-officio members.

The committee appointment, besides the ensuing Parliamentary polls, has left tongues wagging in the state party unit over the rumoured change of guard at the TNCC helm.

Amid speculation that the AICC could replace Alagiri, his appointment as the chairman of the committee, in his capacity as the state party head, has revived the hopes of Alagiri supporters that he could be allowed to continue even till the LS polls.

The Pradesh election committee, or at least a few members of the committee, could fly to the national capital in the coming weeks to brief the party high command over the state of affairs of the party in the state and the probable parley to be held with ally DMK in Tamil Nadu for the ensuing polls.