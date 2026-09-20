AIADMK's Udhayakumar slams Minister Aadhav Arjuna, terms PM candidate row 'calculated distraction'

Addressing a gathering, Udhayakumar claimed the ongoing debate over the Prime Ministerial face of the TVK-Congress alliance was a "calculated distraction".

"The boxing match between TVK and Congress over whether Vijay or Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Ministerial candidate is creating more flutter than the dengue fever panic or the law and order incidents," Udhayakumar said.

"In a single day, 253 people were affected by dengue in Tamil Nadu. Along with three murders in Madurai, eight people have been murdered across the state in 24 hours," he added, stating, "Perhaps, TVK is deliberately spreading this to divert attention".

Criticising the newly formed TVK-led 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance', which includes parties like the Congress, VCK, and MDMK, the former minister said the coalition is facing an impending collapse due to the Prime Ministerial candidate controversy.