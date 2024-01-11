AIADMK's two leaves symbol row: MHC to hear OPS's appeal today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is set to hear an appeal filed by the AIADMK's expelled leader O Panneerselvam, challenging an interim injunction granted by a single judge on November 7 restraining him from using the party flag, symbol, and letterhead, besides claiming to be the coordinator of the party.

A bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of the Madras High Court will pronounce the verdict on the appeal at 10.30 am today.

On November 30, OPS had submitted before the Madras High Court that he wouldn't use the symbol, letterhead, and flag of AIADMK until the issuance of final orders in his appeal, days after the High Court had issued an interim injunction against him on November 7, restraining him from using the party's official symbol, flag and letterhead until November 30.

