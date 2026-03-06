AIADMK's Thambidurai, PMK’s Anbumani file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.
Senior parliamentarian Thambidurai was accompanied by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders during the filing of the papers at the Secretariat here on the last day of filing the nominations for the biennial election on March 16.
Of the six seats from Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK can secure four based on its current strength in the Assembly, while the AIADMK can win two seats.