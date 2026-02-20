AIADMK's Srinivasan slams Vijay's American-style' poll campaign

Talking to mediapersons at Tiruchy airport, Srinivasan said Vijay was planning to conduct his election campaign through television outreach instead of engaging with the public in person. "In the United States, leaders carry out campaigns through television.

Vijay is attempting to follow the same method in Tamil Nadu without meeting the people directly," he claimed. Referring to the ruling DMK government's announcement of a Rs 5,000 women's entitlement scheme, Srinivasan said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was not afraid of such measures.