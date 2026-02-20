AIADMK's Srinivasan slams Vijay's American-style' poll campaign

TIRUCHY: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan has criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on his "American-style" poll campaign strategy, in which he alleged that the actor-turned politician did not directly meet with people.
Talking to mediapersons at Tiruchy airport, Srinivasan said Vijay was planning to conduct his election campaign through television outreach instead of engaging with the public in person. "In the United States, leaders carry out campaigns through television.
Vijay is attempting to follow the same method in Tamil Nadu without meeting the people directly," he claimed. Referring to the ruling DMK government's announcement of a Rs 5,000 women's entitlement scheme, Srinivasan said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was not afraid of such measures.
He alleged that prices of essential commodities, electricity tariffs, and property taxes had increased sharply under the present regime, and claimed that the people had already decided that the current government should not continue.
Responding to remarks by Vaiko that the AIADMK alliance had lost momentum after the DMDK joined the DMK-led front, Srinivasan declined to comment, saying, "He is an elderly person, no comments." On the issue of sharing power in Tamil Nadu, he said both Edappadi K Palaniswami and the DMK leadership had already expressed their views, adding that the AIADMK's stand remains clear that there would be no power-sharing arrangement.