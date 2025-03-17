AIADMK's resolution seeking Speaker Appavu's removal defeated 154-63 by division vote

CHENNAI: The resolution moved by the principal opposition party AIADMK for the removal of M Appavu from the post of Speaker of Tamil Nadu legislative assembly was defeated by a division vote on Monday.

As many as 154 members belonging to the ruling alliance led by DMK voted against the resolution moved by Deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar, while 63 votes were registered in favour of the motion.

Moments after the motion was defeated by a thumping majority, Speaker Appavu returned to the house amid thunderous applause.

Members of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, stood up and welcomed Appavu back into the house.

Resolution to deflect attention from AIADMK infighting: CM

Earlier, speaking on the motion Chief Minister Stalin said that the motion was moved by the opposition party as they did not have anything concrete to criticise his government, and also to deflect attention from the bickering within the AIADMK.

While all the allies of the DMK promptly voted and helped defeat the motion, ally TVK MLA from Panruti T Velmurugan voted against the resolution with the rider that he concurred with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on some of the issues raised.

Appavu acting like DMK member: EPS

Earlier, speaking on the motion, LoP Edappadi Palaniswami listed out the alleged biased behaviour of Appavu in the house on numerous instances during the last four years, and said that Appavu, who should act without prejudice towards any member of the house, was acting like a member of the ruling DMK, and even preventing the opposition MLAs from drawing the attention and evoking response from the chief minister and ministers on peoples issues.

Members of the BJP & PMK were absent in the house when the resolution was moved and defeated.

While the BJP MLAs, who were present in the House till an hour before the motion was put to vote, were said to have left the Assembly to take part in the agitation organised by the state party unit condemning the alleged Tasmac scam, PMK MLAs were stated to have abstained from the house citing the meeting of the party district secretaries’ reportedly held at Villupuram on Monday.

Given the absence of both the PMK and the BJP, an isolated AIADMK only managed a token resentment against the Speaker in the house.

Interestingly, When the resolution was moved by RB Udhayakumar and seconded by SP Velumani in the morning, senior AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan who has been subtly expressing his disgruntlement towards EPS of late, and rebel leader O Paneerselvam rose from their seats in support of the motion which was allowed for discussion by Appavu before he exited the house.

Deputy speaker K Pichandi was in the chair when the motion to remove Appavu was discussed and eventually defeated by a division vote in the house.