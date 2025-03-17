Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 March 2025 8:37 AM IST
    AIADMK moves resolution to remove Appavu from the post of Speaker
    Speaker M Appavu 

    CHENNAI: Principal Opposition Party AIADMK has moved a resolution to remove M Appavu from the post of the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

    According to the agenda of TNLA proceedings for the day circulated by the Assembly Secretariat, the resolution for the removal of the Speaker has been moved by Deputy Leader of Opposition R B Udhayakumar and K A Sengottaiyan among the AIADMK members, and it will be taken up for discussion after the Question Hour on Monday.

    DTNEXT Bureau

