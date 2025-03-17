AIADMK moves resolution to remove Appavu from the post of Speaker

CHENNAI: Principal Opposition Party AIADMK has moved a resolution to remove M Appavu from the post of the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

According to the agenda of TNLA proceedings for the day circulated by the Assembly Secretariat, the resolution for the removal of the Speaker has been moved by Deputy Leader of Opposition R B Udhayakumar and K A Sengottaiyan among the AIADMK members, and it will be taken up for discussion after the Question Hour on Monday.