AIADMK’s labour union to stage demo on Oct 9 to put forth TNSTC employees demands

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the party's labour wing - Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai - would stage a demonstration on October 9 condemning the DMK government for failing to fulfill their poll promises to the state transport employees.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that DMK government has been trying to privatise the state transport corporation and roping in private firms to recruit drivers and conductors. The party, during the demo, would demand the government withdraw its decision to recruit conductors and drivers through outsourcing agencies.

The party labour wing would condemn the government's decision during the protest. It would also highlight the DMK government's failure to implement its poll promise of implementing the old age pension within 100 days of their government, settling dearness allowance arrears and demand the government to commence the 15th wage hike negotiation with the transport employees, added the release

Party senior leader D Jayakumar and secretary of Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai R Kamalakannan would lead the protest that would be held in front of Pallavan Office.