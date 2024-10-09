AIADMK's Kanniyakumari strongman fired from party posts for flagging off RSS route march

CHENNAI: In a crackdown ostensibly for inaugurating one of the recently concluded RSS route marches, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday relieved Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary and organising secretary Thalavai N Sundaram ‘temporarily’ from party postings and responsibilities. The order cited that he acted against the principles of the party and its by-laws.

However, Palaniswami underlined that a formal inquiry would be ordered against him.

Though no reason has been cited for the disciplinary action, sources in the party said that Palaniswami took the disciplinary action following complaints against the Kanniyakumari MLA and district secretary for flagging off the RSS route march on Sunday in his constituency.

Several of the party functionaries shared pictures of Thalavai Sundaram flagging off the route march of RSS and demanded action against him.

The order issued by EPS cited that he (Thalavai Sundaram) acted in contradiction to the party's ideology and core principles. He also said his actions seem to have violated the party's bylaws and that there is a need to probe the issue.

Taking these issues into consideration, “he is relieved temporarily from the post of organising secretary and Kanniyakumari (East) district Secretary," the statement issued by Palaniswami read.

The former minister, however, told a news channel that this was not the first time that he took part in the RSS route march. Since it took place in his constituency, he inaugurated it and participated in the October 6 event. “There is nothing wrong in participating in such an event,” he said to the news channel.

Meanwhile, tongues wagged that the former minister is exploring the option of returning to the camp of the expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who has been working discreetly to regroup her supporters in Palaniswami-headed AIADMK.

Rumours also do the rounds that Thalavai Sundaram is drifting towards the saffron party, which was seemingly validated by the BJP TN unit’s open welcome for the AIADMK leader to join the saffron party. Meanwhile, Thalavai Sundaram said that he is least bothered about the action taken against him.