AIADMK's IT wing gears for LS polls

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK party on Wednesday held a programme for the IT wing functionaries, who have been instructed to carry out effective online campaigns to expose the failure of the ruling DMK government in fulfilling its poll promises and its anti-people policies.

General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami launched AIADMK IT wing connect, an application, to assist the functionaries to use all the social media platforms for effective campaigns.

Palaniswami also urged the IT wing to be pro-active in reaching out to the young voters. Meanwhile, he urged them to use social media constructively to criticise their political opponents.

The functionaries have been given specific direction to work on the 520 poll promises of the DMK governments and flag the double standard of the DMK party.

On the occasion, around 80 cadres from various political parties from Tiruvannamalai joined in the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami at the party headquarters.