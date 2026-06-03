AIADMK's Inbadurai questions security protocols of TN CM Vijay's private bodyguards

In a social media post shared on X, the former MLA highlighted that the state government has already established a highly restricted official security ring, including a specialised "Core Cell," to safeguard the chief minister.

"When multiple layers of official security rings, including a Core Cell, have been provided by the government, why is the chief minister moving around with a private bodyguard?" Inbadurai asked in his post.

The AIADMK leader questioned if this reliance implies a lack of complete faith on the chief minister's part in the security arrangements provided by the state police department.

Raising specific concerns about institutional security protocols, Inbadurai asked whether allowing an individual who is not part of the official government security apparatus to constantly shadow the chief minister as a "bodyguard" conforms to established guidelines.

He further questioned the legal and procedural basis under which a private individual is being permitted access into the highly sensitive "Access Control Zone" of official security.