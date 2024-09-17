AIADMK's glorious past will be restored soon, says O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the time for the reunion of the AIADMK is not far away and exuded confidence the party would soon be restored to its past glory.

"Cadre will come together to revive AIADMK. The party will flourish like it did in the old days of our leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa," Panneerselvam told journalists after paying floral tributes to the statue of social reformer and founder of Dravida Kazhagam 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy in Chennai.

"Everyone will come together. The day is not too far away," he said while responding to a question on the political tours and campaigns of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Panneerselvam, however, refrained from making any remarks on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is firmly against taking back the trio into the party. After strengthening his hold over the party he does not even encourage the functionaries to take their names in party meetings, according to insiders.

On the VCK president’s ‘power share’ remark that sparked a political debate and the subsequent meeting of Thol Thirumavalavan with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Panneerselvam said it was a political drama enacted by the DMK and its alliance party. He refused to comment more on the issue.