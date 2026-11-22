CHENNAI: Revenue and Disaster Minister Management KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said AIADMK’s future remains uncertain as long as Edappadi K Palaniswami continues as its general secretary.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said a leader without magnanimity and forgiveness would never survive in history. “Palaniswami would soon face the same fate,” he said.
Referring to his recent meeting with former minister SP Velumani at a wedding in Pollachi, Sengottaiyan said they merely exchanged pleasantries without discussing politics at the function.
On Palaniswami’s jibe that Velumani is one among the two crore party cadres, Sengottaiyan said the former minister played a key role in Edappadi's political rise as a general secretary and Chief Minister. “No one should be underestimated,” he said.
Responding to a query about Palaniswami’s remark that TVK had hit a jackpot, the minister said the AIADMK leader had hoped for a jackpot by striking a deal with the DMK to form a government. “His political intentions had now been exposed. People are seeking to know where the party founded by MG Ramachandran and nurtured by J Jayalalithaa is heading under his leadership,” he said.
Claiming the TVK won 25 assembly constituencies in the Kongu region even by contesting alone, Sengottaiyan said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would shape the region’s political future.