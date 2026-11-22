Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said a leader without magnanimity and forgiveness would never survive in history. “Palaniswami would soon face the same fate,” he said.

Referring to his recent meeting with former minister SP Velumani at a wedding in Pollachi, Sengottaiyan said they merely exchanged pleasantries without discussing politics at the function.

On Palaniswami’s jibe that Velumani is one among the two crore party cadres, Sengottaiyan said the former minister played a key role in Edappadi's political rise as a general secretary and Chief Minister. “No one should be underestimated,” he said.