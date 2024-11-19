AIADMK's D Jayakumar rebuts DyCM Udhay for ridiculing Edappadi

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and party spokesperson D Jayakumar rebutted Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for ridiculing the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He challenged Udhayanidhi to a debate on the welfare schemes implemented by the two Dravidian parties that have ruled the state over the last 57 years.

Palaniswami flagged the anti-people policies of Chief Minister MK Stalin's ‘corruption’ model government over the past 42 months and challenged him to a debate on the schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime under his leadership, compared to those in the present regime, Jayakumar said in a statement.

Unable to take on the challenge, Stalin pushed his son Udhayanidhi to criticise Palaniswami. It is an act of ‘shame’ that exposes Stalin's incompetence, Jayakumar added.

He called Udhayanidhi a ‘poisonous sting’ and said there was no doubt that he would lead the DMK down the path of destruction.

“The people are politically astute and they support politicians based on their individual abilities and merits. Hence, they ensured that AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa remained chief ministers during their respective times,” he said and issued an open challenge to Udhayanidhi for a debate on the schemes implemented during their governments.