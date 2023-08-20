AIADMK's 50th Golden Jubilee: EPS hoists the party flag in Valayankulam

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the party flag on the occasion of AIADMK's 50th Golden Jubilee in Valayankulam, Madurai.

According to reports, around 600 kg of flowers were showered from a helicopter, as EPS hoisted the party flag on a 51-feet tall flagpole.

Madurai: Helicopter showers flower petals as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the party flag on the occasion of AIADMK's 50th Golden Jubilee in Valayankulam.#EdappadiPalaniswami #AIADMK #MaduraiADMKConference #Madurai pic.twitter.com/MES5fVUZNF — DT Next (@dt_next) August 20, 2023

The meet holds special significance for AIADMK and Palaniswami in particular since it is happening in a district where the party’s estranged Panneerselvam faction was holding ground.

Palaniswami has to show his cadre strength in his attempt to woo Thevar votes, for which there are many emerging claimants. The huge arched-shaped entrance of the meeting venue depicts a fort and has an image of Palaniswami along with AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Many senior leaders and former ministers of the party claim the much awaited ‘Eluchi Maanaadu’ would be a groundbreaking event and an important moment in State’s political history. The organisers are making seating arrangements for the participants as well as drinking water and temporary sanitation facilities.

The dais itself will be huge to accommodate all of the party heavy-weights. Fifteen parking arenas have been created within the vicinity of the venue for cadres coming from other districts. Madurai district police have made traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and security.

Meanwhile, many who boarded a special train from Chennai reached Koodal Nagar railway station on Saturday. Sumptuous food is also readied for participants for breakfast, lunch and supper, with hundreds of cooks engaged in the task. Food will be served from over 150 stalls set up for the purpose.