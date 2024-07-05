AIADMK working for DMK in Vikravandi bypoll, alleges TN BJP chief Annamalai

TIRUCHY: In order to ensure victory for A team DMK, the B team AIADMK had abstained from contesting the Vikravandi bypolls and several freebies have been seized from the DMK people, said the BJP state president K Annamalai here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Annamalai said, Tamil Nadu has witnessed utmost atrocities by the ruling party in any bypoll as the results of more than 90 per cent elections have proved it. “Several freebies, including dhotis and sarees have been seized from the vehicles owned by DMK men and this shows how an election should not be conducted. But still, the NDA will come out successful against all these odds in the election,” he said.

Annamalai attacked AIADMK for opting out to ensure victory to the ruling DMK. “It is the decision to ensure the victory of the A team DMK by the B team AIADMK. The AIADMK should keep quiet if they opt out from the election, but they have been campaigning against the NDA on the social media, but we don’t bother about this,” he said.

The Vikravandi by-election results should reflect the hooch tragedy and the report card for the DMK rule in the state and so the people must vote according to conscience, he added.

The AIADMK has been existing with the vote bank secured by the hard work of its leaders during the 1980s and 90s. “Now many leaders like former minister D Jayakumar have been working for the party’s destruction,” Annamalai added.