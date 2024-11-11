AIADMK workers attacked near Sedapatti, Udhayakumar blames AMMK; cops take 4 suspects into custody

MADURAI: AIADMK senior leader RB Udhayakumar has alleged that AMMK men attacked party workers at Mangalrevu near Sedapatti in Madurai district on Sunday evening and urged police to arrest the culprits. Police have already taken four suspects into custody over the attack.

The deputy Leader of the Opposition submitted a petition to Madurai Superintendent of Police BK Arvind seeking immediate action against the AMMK workers who were involved in the attack.

The senior AIADMK leader said that party workers came under attack around 7 pm while proceeding to Peraiyur through Athipatti Vilakku near Mangalrevu. About ten AMMK men intercepted the vehicle in which they were travelling and attacked them with iron rods causing severe head injuries, he said in the petition to the SP. AMMK cadre indulge in such attacks unable to tolerate AIADMK’s growth, he said in the petition. Sedapatti police filed a case based on the complaint.

Talking to reporters, Udhayakumar said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made a call and consoled the victims. “As there is an overwhelming participation in protests organised by the AIADMK in the public interest, annoyed AMMK cadre are resorting to violence,” he said. Police sources said four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.