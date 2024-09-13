AIADMK women’s wing to protest against alarming rise in crimes against women: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that his party's women's wing will stage a massive demonstration on September 24 in Chennai against what he claimed as an increase in sexual harassment incidents against women across the State, especially minors.

"It was regrettable to note there is no protection for women, whether it is a six or a 60-year-old in the State", the AIADMK leader alleged.

Palaniswami said the DMK government has not taken stringent measures to curb offences against women. Especially, sexual harassment incidents are on the rise, he said. “I had called for the government's attention in this issue in the State Assembly and through media,” he added.

The former CM also alleged that MK Stalin, who holds the Police Department portfolio, has not given full freedom to the cops to curb sexual violence against women.

Claiming that the main reason for sexual harassment incidents againstt women was drug abuse, which intoxicates the users to indulge in various crimes, Palaniswami pointed out that the Madras High Court has also instructed to form a special team if the state could not control the drug menace.

Listing out several crimes and sexual abuse cases, which was reported recently, the Leader of Opposition said, "during the 40 months of DMK regime, steps were not taken to control crime and sexual harassment incidents against women and therefore, AIADMK women’s wing, headed by former minister B Valarmathi, will take up a massive demonstration in Chennai on September 24".