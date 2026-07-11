AIADMK wings seek bigger role in party, polls

CHENNAI: Dissatisfaction among office-bearers of various AIADMK wings over inadequate representation and limited electoral opportunities has surfaced during the party's ongoing district-level consultative meetings held to review its Assembly election defeat.
The Women's Wing, MGR Youth Wing, Youth and Women's Wing, Traders' Wing, and other organisational units are unhappy with their representation in the polls. Functionaries in these wings have long been demanding greater recognition within the party, including opportunities to contest elections and appointments to key organisational posts.
During a recent interaction with Women's Wing functionaries, participants urged the leadership to provide greater representation and a larger role for women in the party's organisational structure.
On Thursday, Palaniswami held consultations with functionaries from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. According to party sources, several office-bearers criticised the functioning of the party's IT Wing during the election campaign. Palaniswami, in turn, is said to have observed that several affiliated wings had also failed to function effectively during the polls.
Against this backdrop, the MGR Youth Wing, led by its secretary and former MP SR Vijayakumar, held a consultative meeting on Friday. Sources said several functionaries expressed disappointment over the limited importance accorded to Youth Wing members and the lack of opportunities to contest elections despite their work for the party.
Party sources said the growing discontent stems from the leadership's failure to effectively coordinate the activities of the affiliated wings and adequately recognise their office-bearers through organisational appointments and electoral opportunities.
Meanwhile, the MGR Youth Wing adopted a resolution thanking AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami for leading the NDA to victory in 52 Assembly constituencies. Another resolution criticised the TVK government, alleging that its functioning was similar to that of the previous DMK government.