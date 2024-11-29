AIADMK will stand by people to stop Tungsten mining project; says EPS

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity to the protest and bandh called by the people of in and around Melur in Madurai district against the Tungsten mining project of Vedanta Group’s Hindustan Zinc company, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the people’s protest reflects they have no trust in Chief Minister M K Stalin, despite him having written a letter to the Centre regarding this issue.

“There is no trust whatsoever among the people in the CM and the assurances given on his behalf regarding this issue,” Palaniswami said in his social media post, tagging the CM. He further noted that the AIADMK would fully support the people’s continuous protests and demonstrations. The party’s functionaries, including MLAs and district-level leaders, would participate in the protests.

Giving due respect to the sentiment of the people and the adverse impact on Arittapatti, which is the first biodiversity hotspot in the state, the AIADMK would urge the Centre to revoke the permission granted for the Tungsten mining project and also demand that the Tamil Nadu government take appropriate measures to stop the project.

It may be noted that the CM on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the Tungsten mining project in the ecologically sensitive region of Madurai. Apart from this, the CM has also requested the PM to instruct the Ministry of Mines to refrain from floating any bids for mining without the consent of the concerned state government.