AIADMK will remain voice of minorities, says EPS in Kovai

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said the party will remain voice of the minorities, while addressing a conference in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

“The DMK, which came to power through backdoors by giving fake promises, has betrayed the minorities. However, we will help in their voice being heard,” said Palaniswami.

Addressing a conference in Coimbatore, EPS accused the DMK of stopping financial aid given to Christians for going on a holy trip to Jerusalem.

“Students are suffering as government aided Christian minority educational institutions couldn’t appoint teachers due to intervention of the DMK. It was the DMK, which gave up the rights of katchatheevu to the island nation due to which the minority fishermen are struggling. The voice of minorities will be heard in parliament, only if AIADMK comes to power,” he said.

Terming DMK as an opportunistic party, which enjoyed power in alliance with BJP, Palaniswami asked didn’t the DMK know the principles of BJP, when it was in their alliance.

Slamming Chief Minister Stalin for invoking Goondas Act against farmers who protested to save their farm lands in Seyyur in Tiruvannamalai, Palaniswami said that people are all watching the tyranny of the Chief Minister.

Stating that people are struggling to run daily life as the DMK has failed to control inflation; the AIADMK leader said DMK hiked manifold power tariff, property tax and commercial tax, which in-turn has taken a toll on industrial production.

“The prices of essential commodities rose sky high as the DMK failed to control inflation,” he said.

Palaniswami also said the DMK has been making false claims of having fulfilled 100 per cent of its 520 promises given during the assembly polls. “Women are allowed free travel only in town buses painted in pink as against its promise of free travel in all buses. This is the Dravidian model of government,” he said.