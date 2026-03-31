AIADMK will push for lowering GST for match industry, assures Palaniswami

Addressing a poll campaign in Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district on Monday night, he said his party has sought a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax for the industry to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. "We will urge the centre to reduce 5 per cent GST for the match industry," the AIADMK general secretary assured.

The matchbox and fireworks industries are concentrated mostly in the Kovilpatti and Sivakasi areas of Tamil Nadu, employing lakhs of workers.

The former chief minister said his party previously took steps to reduce GST on the fireworks and match industries. He assured to constitute a welfare board for the workers of these industries when the party forms the government post the April 23 Assembly election.