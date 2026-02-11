AIADMK will form govt on its own, asserts EPS

Expressing confidence about the party's prospects, he said the AIADMK-led NDA would win 210 seats and return to power. Attacking the ruling DMK, he claimed the State had not benefited under its regime and said the people of Tamil Nadu were opposed to dynastic politics.



Referring to differences with TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami clarified that the issues were resolved. On actor Vijay's political entry, he said the actor was new to politics and would not be a factor for the AIADMK, adding that the party knew how to plan strategies to win elections.



He also criticised the DMK's charge that the BJP was attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu, calling it an allegation made for electoral purposes. He said it was the Congress, an ally of the DMK, that had earlier attempted to impose Hindi.



Palaniswami said the party had faced several internal challenges after the death of J Jayalalithaa, but had since stabilised. He reiterated that there was no possibility of reinstating VK Sasikala or O Panneerselvam in the AIADMK and said the decision was final.