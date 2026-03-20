AIADMK will fix seat-sharing, announce constituencies in 4 days, says Palaniswami after talks with Shah

He also said a formal announcement on constituencies allocated to the parties would be made alongside the seat allocations.

The AIADMK chief was speaking after calling upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday night, where senior leaders discussed seat-sharing arrangements and overall election strategy.

Palaniswami also dismissed speculation about a possible alliance with TVK, stating that no such talks were ever held, adding that no new party would join the NDA fold, as it was sealed.