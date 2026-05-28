AIADMK warns cadres against using old party posts in advertisements

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leadership on Thursday instructed party functionaries and cadres not to use old designations of those who had been removed from organisational posts in newspaper advertisements and publicity materials.
In a statement issued with the approval of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party headquarters said those relieved from party responsibilities should not be referred to by their previous posts in advertisements.
The directive comes after supporters of former Minister S.P. Velumani issued full-page newspaper advertisements on Thursday welcoming him after his recent rapprochement with the party leadership.
In the advertisements, Velumani was described as the party headquarters secretary and Coimbatore Urban South district secretary, despite having been removed from those positions earlier by Palaniswami during the recent rebellion within the party.
Though Velumani has since reached a truce with the AIADMK leadership, Palaniswami has not reinstated him to his earlier organisational posts.