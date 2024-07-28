AIADMK ward secretary murderered near Puducherry

CHENNAI: In the latest in a series of murders of political functionaries and leaders, a 43-year-old AIADMK ward secretary was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday by an unknown gang near Puducherry.

The victim, identified as Baktha alias Padmanadhan, a resident of Navaneetham Nagar, was an AIADMK ward secretary in Cuddalore. On Saturday, he went to attend a temple festival at Thirupanampakkam near Puducherry. While was returning home on his motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday after the festival, he was ambushed by a gang in a car. They knocked him down and hacked him to death before they fled the scene, police said.

The police suspect that the gang belonged to Cuddalore and are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the murder. A case has been registered.