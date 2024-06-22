AIADMK walks out from Assembly; EPS demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The storm over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is yet to end in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with the AIADMK legislators, led by party general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, staging a walk out alleging that Speaker M Appavu did not allow them to raise the issue in the House, on Saturday.

The MLAs from the principal opposition party came to the Assembly wearing black shirts to protest the hooch tragedy, which they blamed on the DMK-led State government. When they tried to raise the issue as soon as the House convened, Speaker Appavu pointed out that one hour was earmarked for Question Hour as per the rules and asked the opposition members not to interfere in the proceedings.

Objecting to this, the AIADMK members staged a walkout in protest.

On Friday, the party MLA were forcibly evicted en masse from the Assembly after they staged a sit-in protest.

Addressing the media after coming out of the Assembly, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “We requested permission to raise the issue in the Assembly to ensure justice for the people of Kallakurichi. However, our requests were rejected. We only asked how many people have died in the hooch tragedy so far and the condition of those receiving treatment.”

Explaining his stand, Speaker Appavu said Question House was for the people. “After that, the opposition parties can discuss any matter. I will give necessary time for the Leader of Opposition to speak, but strict action will be taken if the AIADMK members continue to behave like this,” he cautioned.

Palaniswami added that a CBI investigation was needed to get justice for the people affected in the incident. “People should get justice. A CBI investigation is needed to find the real culprit and ensure proper administration in the State,” Palaniswami said.