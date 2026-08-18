AIADMK twists deepen as MLAs meet Anbumani to thank PMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is witnessing a series of twists and turns, with the latest meeting between four of its MLAs and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss making the situation within the party and its alliance murkier.
Four AIADMK MLAs met Anbumani at his residence in T Nagar on Monday evening to thank him for the PMK’s support, which they said contributed to the AIADMK’s victory in several northern districts in the recently concluded Assembly elections. They claimed that the meeting happened with the approval of party chief Edappadi Palaniswami. But the claim has led to speculations over what's happening within the party.
The legislators — V Sampathkumar of Harur, D Velazhagan of Anaikattu, K Mohan of Panruti, and S Palanisamy of Tirukkoyilur — met Anbumani and said that the meeting was a mark of respect and an expression of their gratitude for the support extended by the PMK. Panruti MLA Mohan and AIADMK district secretary Sukumar said PMK's support was crucial for the party's seats in the Assembly election.
They said the meeting was held with the approval of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The development assumes significance against the backdrop of Anbumani’s earlier claim that PMK votes had played a key role in the AIADMK’s success in several constituencies in northern Tamil Nadu.
Senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam had also acknowledged the contribution of PMK votes to the party’s victories in the region, though he used it to mock party chief Edappadi Palaniswami, with whom he is in conflict. He had claimed that the AIADMK’s seats in the northern districts were “alms” from the PMK.
The meeting has added another layer to discussions within the AIADMK-led alliance over the role of allies in the party’s electoral performance, particularly in northern districts.