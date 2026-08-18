AIADMK twists deepen as MLAs meet Anbumani to thank PMK

They said the meeting was held with the approval of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of Anbumani’s earlier claim that PMK votes had played a key role in the AIADMK’s success in several constituencies in northern Tamil Nadu.

Senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam had also acknowledged the contribution of PMK votes to the party’s victories in the region, though he used it to mock party chief Edappadi Palaniswami, with whom he is in conflict. He had claimed that the AIADMK’s seats in the northern districts were “alms” from the PMK.

The meeting has added another layer to discussions within the AIADMK-led alliance over the role of allies in the party’s electoral performance, particularly in northern districts.