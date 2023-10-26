AIADMK treasurer receives Thevar’s golden armour from bank

MADURAI: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan led senior leaders of the party to receive the 13-kg golden armour of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar from the Bank of India branch at Annanagar in Madurai on Wednesday after completing the formal procedures with the banker.

The 116th Thevar Jayanthi and 61st Gurupooja is scheduled to be held at the memorial in Pasumpon near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district on October 30 and celebrated as a government function.

Earlier, on October 10, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the branch manager of the bank to hand over the golden armour to the AIADMK treasurer.

After receiving the golden armour, Sreenivasan handed it over to N Gandhi Meenal, trustee of the memorial. Talking to reporters, Sreenivasan said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would take part in the Thevar Jayanthi and Gurupooja celebrations at the memorial.

When former chief minister and the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa paid respects at the Thevar memorial during Gurupooja in 2010, many from Pasumpon village demanded her to adorn the Thevar statue with a gold armour and she fulfilled it.

AIADMK MLAs, including RB Udhayakumar (Tirumangalam), Sellur K Raju (Madurai West), VV Rajan Chellappa (Tiruparankundram) and former ministers M Manikandan and C Vijaya Baskar were present, during the handover.