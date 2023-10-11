AIADMK treasurer gets Thevar’s gold armour custody

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the branch manager, Bank of India, Annanagar, Madurai, to hand over possession of the 13-kg golden armour to AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan ahead of Thevar Jayanthi (Gurupooja) celebrations.

Petitioner Sreenivasan said Thevar Jayanthi (Gurupooja) celebrations are scheduled to be held from October 27 till October 30 and the golden armour lying with the bank would have to be received jointly by the petitioner himself along with the caretaker of Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam in order to be adorned on the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

There’s every possibility of O Panneerselvam, ousted AIADMK leader, once again interfering with the activities of the AIADMK in relation to the celebration of the Thevar Jayanthi this year.

Citing this, the petitioner representing the AIADMK as its treasurer said he alone is lawfully entitled to act jointly with the caretaker and participate in the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations 2023.

Undoubtedly, the list of office-bearers have already been taken on record by the Election Commission and all the orders of the Supreme Court and High Court were in favour of the AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam is a stark outsider to the AIADMK as on date and he couldn’t claim any right whatsoever over the locker that’s attached to the joint account of “AIADMK and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ninaivalayam.”

Therefore, the respondent Panneerselvam should not be permitted to cause any interference whatsoever, the petition read.

Panneerselvam was expelled from all posts and primary membership of the AIADMK and certain amendments to the bylaws were also introduced, he added.

Meanwhile, counsel for Panneerselvam said he’s still in the position of coordinator of AIADMK and a case is pending before the Supreme Court. Moreover, the EC’s website lists Panneerselvam as the AIADMK coordinator. Hence, the golden armour should not be handed over to the petitioner, the counsel argued.

Justice GR Swaminathan, after hearing, said the AIADMK treasurer is entitled to receive the golden armour as Sreenivasan, the petitioner was nominated as party treasurer during AIADMK general council meeting.