In a statement, he said the protest demonstrations will be held to condemn the "reels-model" TVK government, which he claimed has remained silent without taking any action to resolve pressing public issues, including lack of safety for women in Tamil Nadu, steep rises in the prices of essential commodities pushing people into severe distress and a complete breakdown of law and order marked by murders, robberies.

"Six months have passed since the formation of the TVK government led by Joseph Vijay in Tamil Nadu, and during this period the administration has pushed the state backward on a large scale", he said adding "those who sought three months' time have, upon completing six months, become a major cause of hardship for the people of Tamil Nadu. From its very first day in office, this government began mortgaging Tamil Nadu's rights," he charged

"Until the day the film Jana Nayagan, starring TN CM Vijay, was released in Karnataka, he did not speak a word regarding our rights in the Cauvery or our stand against building a dam at Mekedatu dam and as a result, the Mettur dam, which should have been opened on June 12, was opened in September, creating a difficult situation for farmers in which there was virtually no kuruvai (short-term crops) cultivation", he claimed.

"Similarly, we are seeing Karnataka CM (D K Shivakumar) repeatedly speaking with arrogance, saying they will build a dam at Mekedatu and will not listen to anyone and Joseph Vijay, as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has remained silent without doing any effective work to stop the construction of the reservoir", he charged.

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is "extremely grim today", Palaniswami said, adding, reports state that drugs worth Rs 1,000 crore were seized from a TVK functionary, and very large size seizures were being made.