AIADMK to stage state-wide protest against DMK govt over 'drug seizure links'

CHENNAI: Mounting pressure on the DMK government over the link over the seizure of drugs in Chennai and Madurai a couple of days ago, the AIADMK party announced a state-wide protest on Monday. Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami called the state-wide protest as the "beginning of the long fight" to eradicate drugs from the state.



The party, along with the public and youngsters, would stage protests in district headquarters across the state on March 4. The fight would continue until the last drop of drugs is eliminated from the state, said Palaniswami in nearly a five minutes video released on Sunday.

"Since the DMK government came to power, I have been issuing statements on various issues and flagged the issues in the assembly. Realising the gravity of this problem now, I am speaking to you (public) through this video message, " he said.

Taking a potshot on DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the alleged involvement of a dismissed and absconding DMK functionary, Palaniswami said that the everyone was aware about the involvement of the DMK's NRI wing functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was involved in an international drug mafia and wanted criminals across the globe. He also claimed that Sadiq was close to the family of the DMK leader.

On a single day, drugs worth Rs 180 crore have been seized in Madurai and Chennai. The news followed the seizure of ganja packets mixed with sweets for school students in Ulundurpet on the same day. Later in the day, drugs were found dumped in Kodungaiyur garbage dump yard, he said.

"This raises a doubt whether we are living in Tamil Nadu or at the warehouse of drugs. The DMK government has turned into an instrument for the international drug cartel. If this government continues, even the Lord cannot save the state, " he said and quipped that he was the only leader flagging the issue inside and outside the state assembly since DMK came to power.