AIADMK to stage hunger strike demanding rescue of TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party would participate in the hunger strike called by Tuticorin fishermen for the release of their counterparts, who were arrested arrested by the Srilankan Navy in the mid sea for allegedly violating International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The AIADMK leader alleged that the both Centre and the State were very partial in dealing with the attack on the Tamil Nadu fishermen especially from the Lankan Navy.

Pointing out that as many as 22 fishermen were arrested and confisigated of their two boats from the Lankan navy, he said still the DMK government in the state do not have any concern with regard to the State's fishermen's issue. "They (DMK government) also did not fulfill the long standing requirement and request of our fishermen", he alleged.

Condemning the Srilankan government for not only arresting the state's fishermen but also imposed a fine on them, he said "there was also a report that our fishermen would serve six months jail sentence if they do not pay the fine".

Demanding that the Centre and State to take immediate steps for prevailing upon the Sri Lankan governments to secure the release of 22 States fishermen and their confiscated two boats, Palaniswami said "Kadambur Raju ", the former minister along with other senior AIADMK functionaries will participate in the fishermen agitation.