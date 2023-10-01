AIADMK to protest poor sanitation in Tambaram corp on Oct 5, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that the party would stage a protest on October 5 condemning the ruling party for the prevailing poor sanitary condition and rapid spread of dengue in the corporation limit.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the party functionaries would also highlight the drinking water problem in zone 5 in the corporation and spreading of dengue in the corporation limit. The non-availability of primary health centres in the corporation limit is adding to the woes of the people.

The protest would be organised by the party's Chengalpet West district unit to highlight the failure of the government in maintaining the sanitation in Tambaram corporation limit and its attempt to close down the Amma canteens by bringing down the quality of the food served in the canteens. They would also strongly condemn the administration of the corporation for its inability to fulfil the basic needs of the people. Palaniswami urged the party functionaries to participate in large numbers in the protest.