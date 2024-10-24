AIADMK to protest over vacant posts, poor upkeep of Mayiladuthurai district hospital

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday denounced MK Stalin-led government for failing to fill vacant posts at the Mayiladuthurai district headquarters hospital.

The AIADMK general secretary said posts including that of doctors, and paramedical staff are lying vacant at this key facility accessed by the public from all over the district.

Supplying adequate drugs to the hospital to ensure quality medical care is also falling short, the LoP said.

He announced that the party would protest on Saturday in front of the government hospital condemning the DMK regime, and demanding the government act swiftly to redress the issues.

Palaniswami said in a statement that even the delivery of basic amenities accessed by the poor fails whenever DMK is in power.

It is anguish to witness the DMK government set aside the welfare of the people and give paramount importance to the first family, he said.

The prevailing situation at the district headquarters hospital in the newly created Mayiladuthurai district is proof of the DMK government’s mismanagement, EPS claimed.

People coming to the hospital have been left high and dry, he added.