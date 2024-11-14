AIADMK to protest on Nov 19 against farmland acquisition in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The principal opposition in the state assembly, the AIADMK, has announced a protest on November 19 against the incumbent DMK government for attempting to acquire 600 acres of agricultural land in Madambakkam and neighbouring panchayats in Tambaram Corporation limit.

On March 14, the State issued an announcement on acquiring 600 acres of agricultural land in Madampakkam, Agaramthen and Madurapakkam panchayats for the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority's land pooling area development scheme, said ADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The government announced that it would develop parks and schools and create road facilities on 40 per cent of the acquired land, and the remaining 60 per cent would be returned to the farmers.

"This created a lot of ambiguity over the government's move and raised doubts on the criteria under which the remaining land would be divided and given to the farmers," he said and noted that the party would protest demanding the government to roll back its decision to acquire the land.