AIADMK to protest for Gudiyattam co-op weavers’ wage hike

CHENNAI: Demanding the State government to enhance wages of handloom weavers and improve social security schemes, including the pension, extended to the community, AIADMK is set to stage a protest in Gudiyattam on October 28.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on the move on Friday that the party's Vellore Rural district unit would lead the agitation to press the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government.

There are around 50 handloom weavers' cooperative societies around Gudiyattam having about 13,000 members.

The societies have fixed Rs 1,742 (per pavu) as wages for the weavers.

EPS claimed that the weavers get only Rs 1,582 out of the assured amount.

In contrast, weavers working for private firms are being paid Rs 2,200 for the same work, Palaniswami said in a statement.

The government has to enhance their wages by 15% in basic pay and ensure that it is paid directly to the weavers affiliated with the societies, he demanded.

He appealed to the government to extend the health insurance scheme to weavers up to the age of 60 and increase the monthly pension from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000.

EPS urged the party functionaries to take part in the protest in large numbers to highlight the plight of the weavers' community and build pressure on the government to act.