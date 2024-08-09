AIADMK to protest against Tambaram Corporation on Aug 12

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has announced a protest on August 12 condemning the Tambaram Corporation for allegedly failing to address civic issued faced by residents.

In a statement, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said, "The Tambaram Corporation has increased property taxes, reduced fund allocation to Amma Canteens, and stalled development projects initiated in the corporation limits during the AIADMK regime."

Alleging that the civic body was behaving so due to political animosity, EPS said the functionaries of the AIADMK would stage a protest condemning this on Monday.

Tiruvallur (central) district secretary and former minister P Benjamin along with other senior party functionaries are expected to participate in the demonstration which would be held near the Pallavaram Railway Station.